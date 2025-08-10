Liverpool star targeted by Nottingham Forest omitted from Community Shield squad
Kostas Tsimikas has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace.
The left-back does not feature in the Premier League champions’ 20-man set-up to face the FA Cup holders at Wembley.
Tsimikas’ future at Anfield is in doubt, with the Greece international the third-choice left-back at the club. Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth for £40 million earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson remains at the club, having been a key player since his arrival in 2017.
While Robertson was the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, he has remained at Liverpool and remains a valued member of the dressing room. Kerkez is expected to be first choice but Robertson will still have a significant role to play.
As a result, Liverpool could look to move on Tsimikas. Nottingham Forest displayed interest in the former Olympiacos man earlier this summer, while he has suitors domestically and in Europe.
