Liverpool star targeted by Nottingham Forest omitted from Community Shield squad

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 10th Aug 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 14:39 BST
Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)placeholder image
Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images
The Liverpool defender’s future is in doubt after the arrival of Milos Kerkez.

Kostas Tsimikas has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace.

The left-back does not feature in the Premier League champions’ 20-man set-up to face the FA Cup holders at Wembley.

Tsimikas’ future at Anfield is in doubt, with the Greece international the third-choice left-back at the club. Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth for £40 million earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson remains at the club, having been a key player since his arrival in 2017.

While Robertson was the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, he has remained at Liverpool and remains a valued member of the dressing room. Kerkez is expected to be first choice but Robertson will still have a significant role to play.

As a result, Liverpool could look to move on Tsimikas. Nottingham Forest displayed interest in the former Olympiacos man earlier this summer, while he has suitors domestically and in Europe.

