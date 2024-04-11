Liverpool star 'wants' new contract amid interest from Spain

Average attendance: 55,009

One report has claimed that Liverpool star Luis Diaz wants a new deal amid interest from Spain this summer.

Diaz, 27, has been an ever-present for Jurgen Klopp this season on the left-wing, making 42 appearances so far. His current deal expires in 2027 but he is still on the original contract that he signed when joining the club in January 2022.

This season has been his best showing yet as he managed 13 goals and four assists as he has become a key figure in attack. Some criticism of the Colombian international is that he needs to convert more chances as his 36 goal contributions in 89 games is well short of previous attackers such as Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane but he has been livewire in attack and proved in games such as the draw with Manchester City at Anfield in March.

Now, according HITC, he has told his representatives that he wants a new deal to reflect his form and that he would like new terms finalised by this summer. The report claims the club are shocked by his desires as he has three years left on his deal and there is already tension spanning from the links to both Real Madrid and PSG.

On top of that, his father spoke out on a potential move to Spain in the future, claiming it was something that is a goal for the winger. Diaz Sr. spoke in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, during which he was asked about whether a move to Madrid was likely before he joined Liverpool.“I was not aware that there was anything positive with Madrid clubs. I heard things, but I never knew if there was anything else,” he explained.