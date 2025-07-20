Liverpool's English midfielder #19 Harvey Elliott (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 19, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are being tipped to keep hold of one key player this summer amid links to Real Madrid

Liverpool are facing a frustrating repeat of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at the club with Real Madrid lurking for Ibrahima Konate, who has just one year left on his deal at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold left the Reds for Madrid at the end of the Premier League season after rejecting offers to stay at his boyhood club.

Liverpool did bank £10m for his departure due to Madrid’s desire to sign him ahead of the Club World Cup, in what proved be somewhat a stroke of luck. In any other season, they would have lost one of their most valuable players for absolutely nothing.

Konate is in the final year of his contract and is being linked with a move to the Spanish capital. He has reportedly rejected a new deal at Liverpool due to a disagreement over payment terms.

According to reports in Spain from E-Noticies earlier this week, Madrid made an offer to sign Konate this summer but saw that rejected.

Liverpool ‘unlikely to sell Konate this summer’

Speaking on Football Insider, journalist Pete O’Rourke said that Konate will likely end up staying with Liverpool this summer as the Reds will be looking for more than £40m to part ways. Liverpool want to keep Konate and don’t want him to run his contract down but could be forced to sell if a big enough offer comes in.

He added: “I’d imagine Konate will end up staying at Liverpool this summer.

“The club will hold further talks with him to try and convince him to sign a new contract.

“So the player is in the box seat here, he can stay at Liverpool and talk to interested clubs in January with his contract running down as well.

“It’s a real worry for Liverpool because they’ve seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club and they don’t want to see Konate do the same.”

Virgil van Dijk claim highlights why Liverpool must fight to keep Ibrahima Konate

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk has two years left on his deal at the club and will be close to 36 by the time that contract comes to an end. Konate is the future of Liverpool’s defence and losing him now or for free in 12 months would be a significant blow.

Van Dijk has even suggested Konate is a better player than he was at the same age. He said: “Ibou is a good friend and an excellent defender. He’s fast, strong and he wants to become a leader. He’s getting there because he’s improving. I think he’s had his best season since he arrived.”

Konate has had some injury problems since joining the Reds in 2021 but Van Dijk does not believe that is something to be concerned about long term.

“As your career progresses, you understand better how your body adapts to different situations,” Van Dijk continued. “In any case, when I was his age, I wasn’t as good as him.”