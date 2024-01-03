Liverpool recalled the 21-year-old from his spell at RB Leipzig earlier this week due to a lack of playing time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fabio Carvalho has been tipped to re-join Premier League outfit Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old is on the lookout for a new club and source of regular minutes after being recalled from his spell at RB Leipzig.

Carvalho was originally due to spend the season with Leipzig but has played just 165 minutes of Bundesliga football, with only one start. He made 16 appearances for the German side across all competitions but at no point looked set to play a significant role in their campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool made the decision to cut his loan spell short but are working to find a new club for the attacking midfielder. And that new club could indeed be an old club, with BILD reporting that he will 'probably' spend the second-half of the season at Fulham.

Carvalho swapped Craven Cottage for Anfield in May of 2022 after helping Fulham earn promotion from the Championship. His deal with the Cottagers had expired but due to his age, Liverpool were made to pay compensation of around £5million plus add-ons.

The Portuguese youngster registered 19 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season but found himself on the periphery of the first-team picture once again. Summer strengthening at Anfield saw the potential of regular football dwindle further and his immediate future will likely be away from Merseyside.

The priority for both Liverpool and Carvalho is the assurance of regular football, given a lack of it was the main reason his loan at Leipzig was cut short. There has been serious interest from the top of the Championship, namely Leicester City and Southampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement