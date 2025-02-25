Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the Ajax defender.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are among the clubs who hold an interest in Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato, reports suggest.

Hato is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe. Despite being only aged 18, he is already a regular starter for the Dutch giants - having made a total of 97 appearances and scoring 13 goals. Hato has also been capped by the Netherlands on five occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager is versatile and capable of playing in both left-back and centre-back roles. The former position is an area of their squad they could bolster in the summer transfer window. Andy Robertson has been first choice for the past seven years and helping Liverpool win seven major trophies - as well as helping them stretch 11 points clear in the Premier League title race this season.

But Robertson turns 31 later this campaign and a long-term successor is required. Kostas Tsimikas has served as the Scotland international's deputy since arriving from Olympiacos in 2020 - but has rarely threatened to become first choice.

According to The Times, Hato is a player that Liverpool have been 'studying' along with AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez 'among others'. Kerkez has also been heavily linked having been highly impressive for the Cherries in their push for Champions League qualification.