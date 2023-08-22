Liverpool submit ‘verbal bid’ for Man Utd transfer target

Liverpool have navigated their opening two fixtures of the Premier League season unbeaten with a draw against Chelsea and a win over Bournemouth, but Reds fans will still want to see further additions from Jurgen Klopp this transfer window.

Next up for Liverpool is a tricky trip to Newcastle United , who have got their business wrapped up early this summer. Here's your Tuesday evening transfer round-up.

Liverpool submit ‘verbal bid’ for Brazilian star

Liverpool are believed to have submitted a 'verbal bid' to Fluminense for Brazilian midfielder Andre, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is being eyed up in addition to Wataru Endo in that role according to Brazilian outlet Globo .

Liverpool lost a long list of midfielders this summer and despite securing Endo from VfB Stuttgart, could look to further plug the gaps left by Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

It was reported earlier this month that Andre was 'sold' on a move to Anfield but that Fluminense would not let the star go until the conclusion of their Copa Libertadores campaign.

That competition still hasn't ended, but Liverpool are thought to have sent a £25.5 million offer to the club in a bid to land the rising star.

Liverpool missed chance to sign £55.5m Man City target for £500,000

Liverpool almost landed Manchester City target Jeremy Doku as a teenage wunderkind five years ago.

The 21-year-old is on the verge of completing a move to the Etihad Stadium but almost became a Liverpool player during his days at Anderlecht.

The Rennes star is set to cost Pep Guardiola's side for £55.5 million but the Reds nearly had the winger for £500,000 in 2018.

Jeremy Doku in action for Belgium (Image: Getty Images)

Anderlecht we so sure of the deal being completed that, according to The Mirror , they had opened negotiations with Liverpool star Lazar Markovic in return.

However, Doku didn't quite put pen to paper and it may have been because of a less-than-convincing greeting from former Liverpool man Sadio Mane. Doku told Ouest-France: “My 16th birthday was coming up, the age you can sign a pro contract. A lot of teams came to see me - Liverpool was the most concrete interest but there was also Arsenal and Chelsea.

“I went with my mum and dad, and we were given a tour of the stadium, the training ground, even the school I would go to. They gave me a signed [Mohamed] Salah shirt and I met the players. I was able to discuss with Jurgen, Gerrard too - we looked at some video moments and he spoke about the development. We met players, [Simon] Mignolet because he was Belgian, Wijnaldum from Netherlands.