Liverpool injury news as Wataru Endo is the latest to suffer a concern.

Liverpool have suffered another injury concern after their loss to Chelsea.

Now Liverpool appear to have a third concern with Wataru Endo seemingly suffering a setback. The midfielder came off the bench in the closing stages to try to help see the game out for a draw before Estevao Willian’s 96th-minute winner.

It is likely that Endo sustained a problem during his cameo as he has withdrawn from Japan’s squad for the international break for games against Paraguay and Brazil. A statement from the country said: “SAMURAI BLUE (Japan National Team) will be without Wataru Endo (Liverpool FC) due to injury in the KIRIN CHALLENGE CUP 2025 (October 10th vs. Paraguay in Osaka, October 14th vs. Brazil in Tokyo).”

Liverpool return to action when they face Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday 19 October and will hope that Endo is available. While the 32-year-old has not started a Premier League game this season, he is a valued member of the Reds’ squad.

Speaking last season, Liverpool head coach Slot said on Endo: “The reason why he always shows up – and that is what makes him special, and I’ve said it a few times before – is players, and I have worked with many that were in a similar situation like him, don’t always find the energy to train well the day after a game when they didn’t have playing time or two days after a game.

“But it doesn’t matter which day of the week it is or if he has played, he always gives his best in every training session and, as a result of that, every time the team needs him he shows up.”

Endo is also capable of playing centre-back, which is a position that Liverpool are short. Konate is due to travel to France for international duty where he will undergo further tests. The only other fit central defenders available are Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Giovanni Leoni is set to be sidelined for at least a year after rupturing his ACL and having surgery last week. No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker is also on the sidelines because of a hamstring problem.

On Endo’s versatility, Slot said last season: “Wherever you play him, Wata is like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do my best, whenever you play me.’ So, if it’s five minutes before the end, he comes in and gives everything he has.

“That might be normal for a lot of fans to hear, but for as long as I’ve been in football I’ve seen players who’ve had to come in five minutes before the end also doing different things and showing different energy than Wata shows.

“He is an important part of our team. Every time we need him, in the midfield or even now as a centre-back because I didn’t want to bring Ibou [Konate] in two days after he played against [Manchester] United and after 20 minutes we’d already have to make the substitution. He did really well, Wata - and the moment I took him out of our last line [at Tottenham], we conceded!”