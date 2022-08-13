Liverpool suffer fresh blow as seven senior players could miss Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool injury news ahead of their Premier League meeting against Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Matip is the latest Liverpool player to suffer an injury, according to reports.

The Telegraph suggests that the centre-back missed training yesterday with a groin problem.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matip, 31, sat out the session in the hope that he will be fit for Monday's clash against Crystal Palace at Anfield (20.00 BST).

Liverpool already have defender Ibrahima Konate sidelined with a knee injury.

If Matip is unavailable then Joe Gomez will partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

The Reds have a lengthy injury list at the formative stage of the campaign.

If Matip is unavailable they could be without seven senior players against Palace in addition to Konate.

Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher are definitely ruled out.

Kostas Tsimikas was set to return to training yesterday. Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the left-back will be available but was not 100% certain.

Summer signing Calvin Ramsay and teenager Kaide Gordon remain absent.