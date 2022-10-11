Joel Matip has suffered a calf injury.

Joel Matip is set to spend two-to-three weeks on the sidelines, reports suggest.

According to The Athletic, the Liverpool defender has a calf injury and needs a spell on the treatment table.

Matip came off in the second half of the Reds’ 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

It’s another blow for Jurgen Klopp, with Matip the fourth Liverpool player to suffer an injury in a week.

Arthur Melo sustained a thigh problem last week. He’s set for 3-4 months on the treatment table.

Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold also sustained issues against Arsenal.

