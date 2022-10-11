Liverpool suffer new injury blow after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo - reports
Joel Matip has suffered a calf injury.
Joel Matip is set to spend two-to-three weeks on the sidelines, reports suggest.
According to The Athletic, the Liverpool defender has a calf injury and needs a spell on the treatment table.
Matip came off in the second half of the Reds’ 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.
It’s another blow for Jurgen Klopp, with Matip the fourth Liverpool player to suffer an injury in a week.
Arthur Melo sustained a thigh problem last week. He’s set for 3-4 months on the treatment table.
Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold also sustained issues against Arsenal.
Diaz will be unavailable until after the World Cup because of a knee complaint, while Alexander-Arnold will be out for a similar time to Matip after hurting his ankle.