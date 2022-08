Thiago Alcantara limped off with an injury in Liverpool’s clash against Fulham.

Thiago Alcantara has limped off in Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

The midfielder was withdrawn in the 51st minute as the Reds trailed 1-0 against the newly-promoted Cottagers.

Thiago pulled up only minutes into the second half before being replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead in the 33rd minute.