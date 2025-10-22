Liverpool suffer new injury blow as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa games loom
Liverpool have suffered a new injury blow to one of their summer signings.
Jeremie Frimpong was forced off in the Reds’ Champions League encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt. The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen appeared to sustained a hamstring injury and was replaced by Conor Bradley in the 18th minute.
It means that Liverpool face an anxious wait over the fitness of Frimpong. The Netherlands international had a hamstring issue earlier in the campaign.
It is likely that Frimpong will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford. Arne Slot’s side then face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday 29 October before entertaining Aston Villa on Saturday 4 November.