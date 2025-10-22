Liverpool suffer new injury blow as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa games loom

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 20:26 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 20:29 BST
placeholder image
Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Jeremie Frimpong injury update as the Liverpool star is forced off.

Liverpool have suffered a new injury blow to one of their summer signings.

Jeremie Frimpong was forced off in the Reds’ Champions League encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt. The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen appeared to sustained a hamstring injury and was replaced by Conor Bradley in the 18th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that Liverpool face an anxious wait over the fitness of Frimpong. The Netherlands international had a hamstring issue earlier in the campaign.

It is likely that Frimpong will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford. Arne Slot’s side then face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday 29 October before entertaining Aston Villa on Saturday 4 November.

