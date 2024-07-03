Todd Boehly’s big spending has seen Chelsea rocket to the top of the net spend table | Getty Images

The Chelsea transfer train is moving once again which could derail Liverpool’s dream signing.

Liverpool’s biggest transfer rival - other than Real Madrid - look likely to haunt them again as Chelsea are lining up a move for Riccardo Calafiori.

The talented Italian defender is the name on many people’s lips across the past few weeks, with his stylish long hair, lean physique and calm demeanour catching the eye despite Italy’s Euro 2024 exit. Capable of playing at left-back or left centre-back, he would be a fine coup for Liverpool after the exit of Joel Matip but Chelsea’s emergence could mean their interest is moot.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Chelsea and Arsenal remain interested and have explored the deal. It is made more difficult by the fact that Basel are set to receive almost 50% of the fee due to a sell-on-clause. Previously, he had said yes to Juventus, where he would link-up with Thiago Motta who left Calafiori’s side to manage in Turin, but the club want to sell him abroad which opens up moves to the Premier League.

Chelsea scuppered Liverpool’s attempts for two midfielders last summer as both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo signed for the London club. It led them to bring in Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead, which have been positive moves but it is clear they were secondary targets.

While a defensive signing isn’t absolutely necessary for Arne Slot this summer (they already possess a strong backline) there are questions over both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas - and a talent like Calafiori may not be available in years to come and certainly not at this price.

For Chelsea, the news from the Telegraph’s Matt Law stating that the future of Ben Chilwell is ‘uncertain’ begins to set the dominos in motion for Calafiori to replace the ex-Leicester defender. His versatility would suit Enzo Maresca’s new system more aptly and Chilwell, who is one of the club’s highest earners, could feasibly be let go after struggling last season.

