Liverpool switch up transfer plan amid Jordan Henderson and Fabinho exit links

After signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, it looked as though Liverpool were well on their way to completing a hugely successful transfer window. However, the narrative has shifted massively after both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been linked to unexpected Anfield exits.

Jurgen Klopp made it clear that working on the midfield would be his priority this summer, and trimming the fat was part of that process. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta were all released last month following the expiry of their contracts. The main aim was to bring in some new creative firepower that the engine room has been lacking for so long.

In that sense, it’s mission accomplished for Klopp, but now the Reds are frantically moving to replace two influential senior players who cover the No.6 position. Both Henderson and Fabinho look set to move out to Saudi Arabia and become part of the recent influx of household names heading to the Pro League.

Steven Gerrard wants the Liverpool skipper at Al-Ettifaq, while Fabinho has agreed to join Al-Ittihad, the new home of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté.

With the moves looking more and more likely to come to fruition, Klopp needs to find suitable successors to the two midfielders. Initially, the plan was for Liverpool to sign a third and final midfielder, but now, they’ve had to change their approach to deal with this curveball.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are now on the market for an extra two midfielders as they attempt to plug the gaps that will be left in the wake of Henderson and Fabinho. The outlet also reported that Liverpool are expecting to receive a combined £50 million for the outgoing duo, which they can add towards their pursuit of the likes of Roméo Lavia, Ryan Gravenberch, Manu Koné, and Khephren Thuram.

