Liverpool’s transfer decision justified as ex-midfielder suffers pre-season injury

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has suffered an injury during pre-season before even making a competitive appearance for new club Werder Bremen.

The 28-year-old departed Anfield on a free transfer this summer after he was allowed to run down his deal at the club, and he promptly made the move back to Germany after five years under Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He previously starred in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig but he never fully replicated that form in a Liverpool shirt as injuries cropped up at a frustratingly-consistent rate. The news of another injury prior to receiving any competitive minutes for his new club is a clear sign that the club was completely justified in allowing the Guinea international to leave.

Werder boss Ole Werner confirmed his diagnosis: “He felt something in his adductors as he warmed up. We’ll have to wait and see what comes of it. Hopefully we won’t have to find any other solutions.”

He had previously spoke on the player’s strengths following his signing this summer: “You could see that he instinctively recognises a lot of things with his quality and experience. He’s a player who can determine the rhythm on the pitch, but first he has to find his own rhythm.”

Last season saw Keita play less than 500 minutes total, as he missed 38 games through four seperate injuries. The hamstring injury he suffered in August last year saw him miss 92 days which still stands as his longest absence across his career on Merseyside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, across his five-year career at the club, he was out of action for a combined 95 games and 467 days in total - those type of numbers explain exactly why the club had to let him go, despite his obvious ability.