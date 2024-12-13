Liverpool tabled 'lucrative proposal' that will impact Arne Slot's summer plans
Liverpool are considering heading to the Far East as part of their pre-season plans next summer.
According to The Athletic, the Reds have the chance to play games in Japan and Hong Kong - with the ‘lucrative proposals’ being considered as part of their 2025-26 pre-season plans. It would represent a return to Asia for Liverpool, having last visited the continent in 2023 where they played friendlies in Singapore.
Liverpool have a vast following in Asia, while they signed a multi-million-pound deal with Japan Airlines to become their official airline partner earlier this year. In addition, Reds midfielder Wataru Endo is the captain of the Japan national team.
During Arne Slot’s first summer as head coach, Liverpool jetted to the USA and had matches in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Columbia. But it is suggested that while the Premier League would like the Reds to be part of their Summer Series pre-season tournament that takes place Stateside, that is something the club are not considering.
