Liverpool tabled 'lucrative proposal' that will impact Arne Slot's summer plans

Liverpool are already weighing up plans for the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are considering heading to the Far East as part of their pre-season plans next summer.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have the chance to play games in Japan and Hong Kong - with the ‘lucrative proposals’ being considered as part of their 2025-26 pre-season plans. It would represent a return to Asia for Liverpool, having last visited the continent in 2023 where they played friendlies in Singapore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have a vast following in Asia, while they signed a multi-million-pound deal with Japan Airlines to become their official airline partner earlier this year. In addition, Reds midfielder Wataru Endo is the captain of the Japan national team.

During Arne Slot’s first summer as head coach, Liverpool jetted to the USA and had matches in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Columbia. But it is suggested that while the Premier League would like the Reds to be part of their Summer Series pre-season tournament that takes place Stateside, that is something the club are not considering.