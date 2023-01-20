Liverpool takeover news as ‘concrete’ claim made amid FSG sale decision

Liverpool sale latest news as Fenway Sports Group seek new investment.

Liverpool are preparing to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

And as Kopites chew the fat around Anfield before and after the clash, talk of a potential sale is bound to be discussed.

It has been two-and-a-half months since owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the Reds on the market. Since then, debate as raged about who and when a possibe party could invest into Liverpool.

A host of prospective suitors have been linked from across the globe. They range from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, India and America.

Indeed, Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) - who own Paris Saint-Germain - were one party tentatively linked earlier this month. And after Mo Salah was spotted meeting PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in London earlier this month, it sparked speculation that QSI could look to buy a share in the Reds.

But CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has poured cold water on that idea, with Salah meeting Al-Khelaifi only as friends. And he’s corroborated what the The Telegraph reported last weekend that any concrete interest isn’t expected in Liverpooll until next month.

Jacobs wrote on Twiter: “Qatar Sports Investments are not in talks for a minority stake in Liverpool. QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi did meet with Mo Salah in London, but the pair are simply friends.

“Sources close to FSG maintain not a lot has changed within the sale process to date. FSG are obviously exploring options but are ‘100% committed to the club’. Going to be another month or so before anything concrete emerges.”

Jurgen Klopp confirmed earlier this week that he has been speaking to FSG about the investment process but kept his cards close to his chest.