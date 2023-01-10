Liverpool sale news after Qatar Sports Investment have been linked with purchasing the club from Fenway Sports Group.

Against the backdrop of the World Cup, it seems that Qatar are ready to step up their involvement in football.

In terms of the football on display at the tournament, it’ll go down as one of the most exciting in history. There were shock results, surprise early exits and, of course, Lionel Messi finally guiding Argentina to success after a thrilling 3-2 victory over France.

Now after the World Cup, it appears that Qatar want to continues its expansion.

Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), a subsidary of the country’s state-run sovereign wealth fund, have owned Paris Saint-Germain since 2011. During that time, PSG have become a European heavyweight. The pedrodollar-fuelled Parisians have signed three of the world’s best players in Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar along with a swathe of other top-class talents.

Now QSI, who also own a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga, have set their sights on investing in a Premier League side. Several reports have suggested that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy. Spurs have denied this took place.

In addition, Liverpool - who have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group - have also been mentioned as a possible outfit who could be targeted by QSI. Manchester United, who are seeking ‘strategic alternatives’ are another club mooted.

But now Martyn Ziegler of The Times has claimed that is wide of the mark.