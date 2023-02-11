Liverpool takeover news as fresh Qatar ‘concrete interest’ claim made amid FSG sale

Liverpool sale latest news amid Qatari investors linked with the Reds and Manchester United.

Liverpool have had 'no concrete interest' from Qatari investors, it has been claimed.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) continue to look for investment after putting the Reds on the market three months ago. FSG prefer a partial rather than a complete sale of the club, with a host of parties linked.

Against the backdrop of the 2022 World Cup, there have been plenty of rumours swirling of investors from Qatar aiming to move into the Premier League.

Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) already own Paris Saint-Germain and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Daniel Levy last month. Manchester United, who are also up for sale, are said to have attracted interest from the Emir of Qatar.

Meanwhile, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) - the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund - have held talks with FSG, per the Daily Mail.

However, Ben Jacobs - a reporter for CBS Sports - has scotched those claims. Speaking on a Twitter Space he hosted, Jacobs said: “Over the last few months off the back of the World Cup, Qatar have been looking for a Premier League club of sorts.

“Some groups within Qatar have considered minority investment and others are now building towards an outright purchase. This is such an incredible time to those who want to invest in the Premier League because Manchester United and Liverpool are on the market in different manners.

“Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, are open to both while FSG have a slightly less fluid process at Liverpool and would consider minority investment.

“QSI have held minority investment talks with Tottenham at an exploratory level. We wait and see if that still develops. Daniel Levy and Nasser Al-Khelaifi are very close, they're friends and also work on the ECA (European Club Association).

“As far as Qatar and Liverpool are concerned, there is not much concrete interest contrary to reports. No full offer or minority investment offer has been made and with Manchester United, there is real opportunity.

