Liverpool takeover news as FSG in ‘exploratory talks’ with four potential investors

Liverpool sale latest news as Fenway Sports Group seek further investment.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are in ‘exploratory talks’ with parties from four countries about possible investment, according to reports.

It’s now approaching three months since it emerged that the Reds have been put on the market by FSG. It is said that the American group, who have owned the Anfield outfit since 2010, prefer a partial rather than a complete sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, a host of potential investors have been linked with one of the world’s most renowned football clubs. Previous reports have suggested that concrete bids are expected throughout February.

Indeed, supporters will be hoping that new funds are injected into Liverpool ahead of what’s set to be a crucial summer transfer window. As things stand, the Reds sit just ninth in the Premier League and are expected to revamp their midfield at the end of the season. Jude Bellingham is Klopp’s No.1 target but he is set to cost more than £100 million.

And according to journalist David Lynch, writing for This Is Anfield, a quartet of parties remain in conversation with FSG about investing in the Reds.

They are from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, America and Germany. Of late, rumours have swirled of Qatar Investment Authority - the sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf state - looking to get involved in Liverpool after their CEO admitted it was looking at moving into sport.

Lynch wrote: “There remains hope that some much-needed certainty will arrive before the summer, particularly with exploratory talks still being currently held with Qatari, German, US and Saudi investors interested in a buyout.

“The arrival of any new ownership group would represent a major step into the unknown but, with every passing week punctuated by disappointing results, you sense the supporters’ willingness to embrace that risk is growing.”

Advertisement