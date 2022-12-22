Liverpool takeover news as FSG plans for ‘end of 2023’ outlined amid sale decision

Liverpool takeover latest as FSG’s plan for 2023 outlined.

It has been more than six weeks since it emerged that Liverpool had been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

The Reds' owners are seeking additional investment, having owned the club since 2010. At the time of the news, it came as a shock given that FSG have not only overseen Liverpool's return to the elite of European football but made significant investments at both Anfield and the club's AXA Training Centre.

It's hardly a surprise that a host of parties have been linked with a possible purchase of Liverpool. They range from investors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, India, America and Germany.

And it seems that the American group are planning to still be involved with the operations at Anfield in 12 months' time.