Liverpool takeover news as FSG plans for ‘end of 2023’ outlined amid sale decision

It has been more than six weeks since it emerged that Liverpool had been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG).
The Reds' owners are seeking additional investment, having owned the club since 2010. At the time of the news, it came as a shock given that FSG have not only overseen Liverpool's return to the elite of European football but made significant investments at both Anfield and the club's AXA Training Centre.
Advertisement
It's hardly a surprise that a host of parties have been linked with a possible purchase of Liverpool. They range from investors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, India, America and Germany.
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has insisted there's no time frame on a possible sale. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe previously reported that FSG are favouring a partial - rather than a complete - sale.
And it seems that the American group are planning to still be involved with the operations at Anfield in 12 months' time.
According to The Athletic, a year from now, FSG still feel they'll be involved at Liverpool. It's a reported FSG 'expect to be involved, in some way, towards the end of 2023'. But it is said that ‘there has been no public commitment’ because of ‘tempting offers that might come their way’.