Fenway Sports Group are seeking investment in Liverpool but Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the subject of a takeover.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to receive an offer of $3.75 billion for a potential takeover.

The Financial Times reports that Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi and his company MSP Sports Capital are working with a consortium of investors keen to purchase the London outfit. It's said that they are 'weeks away from formally approaching Spurs owner Joe Lewis and the football club’s chair Daniel Levy'.

Certainly, the news coming out of north London will catch the attention of Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) - and they'll be watching how events pan out at Spurs.

It's been more than three months since the Reds were put on the market, with FSG preferring a partial rather than a complete takeover. A host of parties have been linked with Liverpool. There have been recent links from Qatar, while American company Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment are another mentioned who could be interested.

Various price tags have been mooted for Liverpool. They range from £2.7 billion to £4 billion-plus. The latter figure is something that Sir Martin Broughton, the Reds' former chairman who helped with FSG's purchase from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010, believes is fanciful due to the club being based outside of London.

Should Tottenham be sold for the suggested $3.75 billion - which is around £3.1 billion - then it will give FSG another barometer in terms of a valutation of the Anfield outfit.

Last year, Roman Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea after being saction by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A Todd Boehly-led consortium completed a takeover of the Stamford Bridge club for £2.5 billion with a further £1.75 billion towards investment on and off the pitch over the next decade.