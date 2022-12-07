Liverpool takeover latest news exactly one month after the club is put up for sale by FSG.

It’s been exactly one month since news emerged that Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

FSG have owned the Reds since 2010, having purchased the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300 million.

And having overseen Liverpool’s return to the European elite - with the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup all being won - the American group are now ready to sell at least some of their stake.

In the past 30 days, we look at everything that has been reported when it comes to a potential takeover.

Week commencing Monday 7 November

Around lunchtime, The Athletic breaks the news that FSG have put Liverpool up for sale.

The following day, ahead of the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash against Derby County, assistant manager Pep Lijnders takes pre-match media duties. Unsurprisingly, a significant portion of the press conference revolves around a potential takeover.

Lijnders said: “First of all, everybody who saw us in the last years, everybody who realised who we are as a club, know we have a strong relationship with the owners. We knew before, of course. We knew about the statement, nothing more than you guys knew.

“What I would like to say is I always know the owners act in the best interest of the club and they always did. I believe they always tried, at least. This relationship was very important for us.”

Later on in the evening, Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe rules himself out of buying Liverpool. Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor throws his hat into the ring while CBS Sports reports that Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, are not interested.

On Wednesday 9 November, Arabian Business claims that Dubai International Capital could be ‘eyeing up’ a bid. They had previously been interested in 2007 before Hicks and Gillett took charge.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp addresses the media after Liverpool’s defeat of Derby at his post-match press conference.

He said: “For me, it’s just important that while this process, whatever it is, is happening is that we just keep going and planning. What will be, whatever will happen, these things take time.

“I’m not an expert in this but whenever it will happen and someone comes in or whatever, until then a lot of things can happen in that time and we have to keep going not only football-wise but in between as well. I will make sure that will be the case and that’s all.

Klopp speaks to the media two days later ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Southampton. He welcomes possible new investment into the club to help with transfers.

Klopp said: “In the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: ‘What did we earn?’ That was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say.

“How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this. Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend.”

After the 3-1 defeat of Southampton, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is linked with the club.

Week commencing Monday 14 November

After speculation over a possible bid being launched by Ambani, a spokesman for his company Reliance tells Indian media outlet ABP Live that interest is ‘fake’.

The following day, CBS Sports reports that American group Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment are a ‘genuine suitor’ having previously been interested in a Chelsea takeover.

On Thursday 17 November, FSG partner Sam Kennedy confirms there had already been ‘a lot of interest’. Meanwhile, Mike Gordon takes step back from his role at Liverpool to help with the sales process, with CEO Billy Hogan picking up more responsibilities.

The next day, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner insists there was no time frame for a potential takeover.

Week commencing Monday 21 November

News emerges that fellow European superheavyweights Paris-Saint Germain are looking for additional investment.

LA Times reporter Sam Farmer says that in a recent interview, Steve Ballmer - who is mooted as a potential buyer - is only focused on making improvements to his NBA team the Los Angeles Clippers.

RedBird Capital Partners founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale rules out a full takeover of the Reds. RedBird are part-owners of FSG, having purchased around a 10% stake in April 2021.

Then, on the evening of Wednesday 23 November, the Glazer family confirm they are “commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives”.

The next day, it is revealed that Julian Ward will step down from his role as Anfield sporting director at the end of the season - having only succeeded Michael Edwards last summer.

Later in the week, Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal reveals he would support Saudi bids for Liverpool and Manchester United.

In addition, the Daily Mail reports that the Reds have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums as well as a US-based buyer whose identity is yet to be officially confirmed.

Week commencing Monday 28 November

The Boston Globe claims that FSG remain ‘engaged with an array of suitors’ interested in buying and that the owners were leaning towards a partial rather than complete sale.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaif reveals that the Ligue 1 outfit are hoping for a 15% investment and valued the club at more than €4 billion.

Speaking at the World Cup, Virgil van Dijk insists he’s not distracted by talk of a potential sale and was only focused on trying to lead Holland to glory.