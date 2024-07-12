Liverpool 'target' agrees personal terms with UCL rivals after agent holds positive meeting

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with Nico Williams.

Liverpool-linked winger Nico Williams has agreed terms with a Champions League rivals, according to reports.

Williams has been one of the stars of Euro 2024 after helping Spain reach the final. He's expected to start against England in Berlin on Sunday.

The 21-year-old's barnstorming Euros comes against the backdrop of a fine 2023-24 season for Athletic Bilbao. He recorded eight goals and 19 assists to help the Basque outfit win the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in La Liga. It has been no major surprise that Williams has been linked with a host of clubs. Liverpool are one who are reported admirers along with Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, Barcelona have been regarded as the frontrunners by many. And it has been reported by Sport that the Spanish giants met with Williams' agent Felix Tainta last week - which resulted in personal terms being brokered.

Williams is said to earn around €200,000 per week at Bilbao. Barcelona have had well-documented financial issues over the past few years, which has cast doubt over whether they could afford the wideman's wages. But Joan Laporta insisted earlier this week that Barca would be in a position to do so. “Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams," Laporta told Catalunya Radio.

"Nico's a player I like - I like him a lot. We are working with [new coach Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave [sporting director] Deco to close the operations we are working on.

"Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within LaLiga's Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings]."

