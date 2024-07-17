Manchester United have had a bid accepted for Leny Yoro | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United appear in pole position to sign Leny Yoro.

Leny Yoro is set for a medical at Manchester United, reports suggest.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been in high demand this summer, with Liverpool one club who have been credited with an interest. Yoro made 44 appearances for Lille last season to help the club finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League.

It had been thought that Yoro - regarded as a generational talent - would complete a move to Real Madrid, which has been his preference. But Real have failed to meet Lille’s price tag despite Yoro having just a year left on his contract.

That resulted in United aiming to steal a march and have reportedly had a €62 million accepted. Now the defender is on his way to the UK for a medical, according to the Athletic, although it does not mean the deal is finalised.

The Red Devils have still got to persuade Yoro to choose Old Trafford over the Santiago Bernabeu. Yet it is suggested that Yoro has ‘warmed’ to the idea of moving to United over Real.

Meanwhile, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed United are hoping to get the deal done so that no rival can hijack the transfer. “Manchester United want to get Leny Yoro deal done as soon as possible to avoid any hijack,” Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Contract proposal valid until June 2029 with an option for further season, salary increasing every year. Yoro, set to travel to England with his family.”