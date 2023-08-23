Liverpool target ‘happy’ about latest transfer development

The transfer rumour mill keeps chugging on at Liverpool as the final weeks of the window draw to a close.

It's been a busy summer at Anfield with both incomings and outgoings keeping bosses busy and an unbeaten, although perhaps not overly convincing, start to the Premier League has added more food for thought.

Here's your Wednesday evening transfer round-up.

Brazilian star Andre 'happy' about Liverpool links

Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade is 'happy' about reports that Liverpool have submitted a £25 million verbal bid for his services.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Reds had sent a proposed fee to the Brazilian side to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield and plug holes left by a mass exodus of midfielders this summer.

Fluminense are reluctant to let their star leave before January with the side still progressing in the Copa Libertadores.

Andre was asked how he felt about news of transfer bids amid the team's success and proved a cool customer as he gave a mature answer to Globo Esporte .

He said: “It is obvious that it is normal to receive proposals. Even more so with the team doing well. I am happy about the offers that arrive. But my mind today is focused 100 per cent on Fluminense.”

Liverpool keen to keep Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool are set to keep hold of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this transfer window despite rumours that the shot-stopper would be on his way out of Anfield.

The 24-year-old Liverpool youth product only made five first-team appearances across all competitions last season and, with the best part of his career in front of him, had been tipped to seek pastures new and gain more playing experience.

Contracted until 2026: Kelleher has always shown up whenever called upon and while he deserves regular minutes, Liverpool could really do with him for this season at least until they can bring in new options and let him explore new options

Wolves had been touted as a possible destination for the Irishman, with the club looking to replace Jose Sa, who had been believed to be leaving Molineux before starting his side's opening two Premier League games this term.

The Daily Mail now reports that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Kelleher and 'as it stands' the player won't leave Anfield. The goalkeeper has three years left on his contract and the club and is likely to feature in the Europa League this season.