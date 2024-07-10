Leny Yoro. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have had an offer accepted for the Lille defender.

Liverpool target Leny Yoro has hit out at a fake X (formerly Twitter) account that claimed he does not want to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils have reportedly had a bid accepted by Lille of between €60-70 million for the 18-year-old centre-back. Yoro is regarded as a generational talent, having made 44 appearances for the Nordistes last season to help them finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League. He was also named UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen to sign the defender. However, it is widely accepted that Yoro, included in France’s squad for the 2024 Olympics, has his heart set on joining Real Madrid.

Yet reports suggest that Madrid are not currently willing to meet Lille’s price demands for Yoro as he has just a year remaining on his contract - which has led to United aiming to steal a march in their bid to strengthen their rearguard options.

That led to an X account impersonating Loro posting: "I don't want you Manchester United. Leave me alone."

However, Yoro responded on his own account by saying: “Fake account. You guys are psycho 🤦🏾‍♂️. Signal (report) this account.”

Liverpool could look to bolster their defensive options after the exit of Joel Matip at the end of his contract. As things stand, the Reds have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah under contract while Sepp van den Berg has returned after an eye-catching spell at Mainz 05.