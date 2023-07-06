Levi Colwill previously revealed that Steven Gerrard was an idol of his growing up, amid reports that Liverpool are awaiting a decision from Chelsea regarding the player’s future.

According to David Lynch on RedMenTV, if Liverpool get even the slightest bit of encouragement from Chelsea for Colwill, they will make a big play for him. The youngster is highly coveted and rated by a number of clubs and the Reds are hoping to prize the 20-year-old away from London.

Currently, the defender is away with the U21 England national team at the European Championships in which they face off against Isreal in the semi-finals. The former Brighton loan-ee has been a key figure in Lee Carsley’s side, starting in three of their four wins so far whilst maintaining a 100% clean sheet record.

“Growing up [my idol] was always Steven Gerrard, I would be watching him, he’s a leader. I was just amazed by him, I used to have pictures of him in my room,” Colwill told Goal in 2021.

“I was always trying to copy him before I was playing football. I always dressed up as him, I had the same boots. That was it. I just looked up to him. Obviously, I wasn’t really ever a central midfielder, but I always tried to have the same mentality as him. It just went from there.”

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants the defender to stay at the club, but Colwill wants promises that he will be a key player rather than a back-up, with talks set to take place after the completion of the European Championships.

The Blues have allowed Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly to leave this summer already, leaving a 39-yea-old Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Beniot Badiashile as well as Trevoh Chalobah who can fill in if needed. Colwill enjoyed a full breakout year as part of Roberto De Zerbi’s overachieving Brighton side, who qualified for the Europa League.

He only started 13 games in the league, but the exposure at this level in this side has helped him develop even further. Composed, positionally aware and physically imposing - he has all the makings of a top-class centre-half and Chelsea know that.