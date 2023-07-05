He could reunite with former teammate Roberto Firmino if he accepts a move.

Multiple Saudi Arabian clubs are focusing on a move for former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, according to the latest reports.

Following his £35m exit from Liverpool last season, Mane endured a difficult campaign in new surroundings in Germany with Bayern Munich, despite winning the Bundesliga and DFL-Supercup. Injuries have played their part, but Mane has simply struggled to settle in during his first season at the club.

Despite that, he still managed over 2,000 minutes of action in all competitions and even managing 12 goals and six assists in what many are calling an ‘off-season’ for the Senegal international. He started 18 times in the league and six of their nine Champions League encounters, but failed to recreate anything close to his past-Liverpool form under Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel.

As it currently stands, according to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi clubs are pushing to sign Mané from Bayern and he revealed he was told Al Ahli are insisting in the last few days as they want to reunite Roberto Firmino and Mané. There’s interest also from other clubs but they are still waiting to hear what the player’s intentions are.

Another former Liverpool forward in Firmino completed his three-year-deal to sign for Al-Ahli yesterday and but it’s unclear if the pair could reunite as there are no specifics as to which clubs are in for Mane.

There were some whispers surrounding a potential return to Anfield, but those were quickly dismissed. Mane left Liverpool last summer after the club refused to award him an improved deal, instead opting to make Mohamed Salah the highest paid player in the club’s history - a move that seems justified after last season as the Egyptian recorded 30 goals in all competitions.

