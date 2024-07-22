Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring for West Ham. | Getty Images

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus is reportedly on Liverpool’s transfer radar.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool, has made an off-the-field decision that could impact his future.

The forward enjoyed a fine maiden season at West Ham United after arriving for a reported fee of £38 million from Ajax. Kudus recorded 14 goals and five assists in 45 games for the Hammers - helping them finish ninth in the Premier League and reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ghana international is preparing for his second season at the London Stadium. He had an £85 million release clause in his West Ham contract but that expired on June 30.

If Kudus enjoys another impressive campaign for the Hammers then he will continue to be linked with a move away. Liverpool have been mentioned as potential suitors for the 23-year-old as they search for a long-term successor for Mo Salah. The Reds' talisman has entered the final year of his Anfield contract.

There will be plenty of Liverpool supporters keeping close tabs on Kudus' progress. And interestingly, Kudus has opted to cut ties with his former agent. He was represented by Jennifer Mendelewitsch of Supernova Management, who brokered his move to West Ham a year ago.

However, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has said that Kudus' family and legal team will now look after his best interests. Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Mohammed Kudus will be now represented by relatives and legal team after decision to part ways with his former agents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What it means for Kudus’ future remains unclear. Yet the attacker did work with new Liverpool first-team coach Johnny Heitinga at Ajax and hailed the impact the ex-Everton defender had.

“I felt very good under Heitinga,” Kudus told Voetbal Primeur. “He was the best coach I had at Ajax. Apart from the training aspect, I also hold him in high regard in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have liked to have worked with him longer.

“He is a top trainer and I really appreciated his efforts to make the players better at the time. When he took over for the rest of the season, he immediately showed impact. Things got better.”