The Fulham defender could be an answer to the issues Liverpool have at left-back according to the latest reports.

Liverpool are being linked with a potential move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson after suffering injuries to both left-backs this season.

As it stands, Liverpool are without a natural left-back after injuries to both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas while we've seen Joe Gomez feature in that position across recent weeks. Robertson's dislocated shoulder and Tsimikas' broken collarbone has left Jurgen Klopp with a potential issue in that position.

According to 90min, Liverpool are exploring a move for a new left-back in January and have made contact with Fulham to discuss Robinson's availability. The American international recently signed a new long-term-deal at the London club which will keep him there until 2028 but their sources have claimed that Robinson is open to moving to Anfield and Liverpool are now working in the hope of striking an agreement with Fulham. Valued at £20m, he could cost more due to his recent deal.

Robinson, 26, caught the eye at Anfield during Liverpool's incredible 4-3 victory at Anfield. Despite the defeat, he broke a stunning record as he managed 13 interceptions - a figure that no player has beaten in a Premier League match since Opta started collecting data in 2009/10. As a result, he stands alone at the top of the overall interception list in the league this season with 49 which is 16 more than second-placed Ethan Pinnock (Brentford).

He also has three assists in 18 league games this season and is a defender that has shown strong improvements across recent seasons. The move could be worth exploring because Robertson is only expected back in early-February and Tsimikas is set for a three month absence. With Jurgen Klopp's side fighting on all fronts (as it stands) it could be difficult to achieve their full potential in terms of trophy success this season without bringing in a potential defender.

Although, signing him would mean that by the end of the season they would have three senior left-backs in the squad, leaving a decision to be made. The most likely outcome would be a departure for Tsimikas in that situation who has been a strong back-up for Robertson since joining the club in 2021 but Robertson is still very much a key figure in this side.

