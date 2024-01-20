Liverpool 'target' rejects Newcastle approach in favour of big summer move to the Premier League
The Sporting defender has been in great form across the past few seasons and has caught the eye of Liverpool.
Liverpool 'target' Goncalo Inacio has reportedly rejected an approach from Newcastle United, which opens up a potential move in the summer.
Inacio, 22, has been an emerging talent across the past few years and has earned a strong reputation for club and country. Starring for Sporting, he possesses a great ability to play out from the back and is a modern-day centre-back that is a rising star.
He was earmarked as a potential target by The Athletic in the summer as Liverpool look to build for the future at centre-back; a task that has been made all the more important given that Joel Matip is likely to depart the club in the summer at the end of his current deal. Other targets included Chelsea's Levi Colwill, but Inacio is reportedly waiting for Liverpool, among others, to come for him in the summer after rejecting Newcastle.
According to Portuguese outlet OJogo, Inacio has rejected an approach from Eddie Howe's side in favour of a move to one of either Real Madrid, Liverpool or Manchester United. Liverpool have already reached out to his agents but they aren’t likely to pay £52m this month, and more likely to in the summer when their major decisions surrounding their squad will be revisited. However, if a bidding war commences the club may look to cheaper targets such as Ko Itakura, who could be available for a lot less in the summer, as we reported this week. But Inacio is a highly regarded target, capable of one day replacing Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defence. Klopp was reportedly in the market for a left-footed centre-back in the summer and Inacio fits the profile in both age and physical make-up, being six-foot-one and athletic.
His ball-playing stands out; compared to Van Dijk he averages more progressive passes, more passes attempted, more progressive carries and more shot-creating actions. But his take-ons per game of 0.6 is highly impressive and his ability to play naturally would be a huge help in the build-up on the left.
The summer will be interesting for Liverpool given that there will likely be a decision made over a centre-back signing. Jarell Quansah's emergence has put some doubt to that, as Klopp has four senior centre-backs which he trusts and fans have taken to the academy graduate.
Sporting sit top of the Portuguese league, going strong in the cup and are in the Last 32 of the Europa League where they will face off against Young Boys. A potential tie against Liverpool could be in the offing if they come through that and it would give fans, and Klopp, a chance to see the talent in action against a strong Liverpool attack.