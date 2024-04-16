Liverpool 'target' ruthless 36-goal striker with £87m release clause after 66 big chances missed in Premier League
Liverpool are considering a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports. The Swedish international has been linked with a plethora of Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United but the Reds are now said to be among the interested parties.
The 25-year-old from Stockholm left Coventry City for Portugal last summer and has enjoyed a fine campaign under the management of Liverpool target Rúben Amorim. In 43 appearances this campaign, he has netted an impressive 36 goals along with 16 assists to take his overall goal contribution above 50.
Finishing chances has proven to be a key issue for Liverpool this season, with the Reds slipping up in the Premier League title race in recent weeks after drawing at Old Trafford and losing to Crystal Palace at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side missed several opportunities in front of goal in both games as they were left to rue five dropped points to give Manchester City the edge in the title race.
The Reds’ form in front of goal this term has proven to be an issue, with Liverpool missing 66 big chances according to the official Premier League website. That number is more than any other side.
Their expected goals (xG) stands at 77.97, while their actual goals scored is 68 which gives them an xG difference of -9.97. Only Everton, with -19.5, and Brentford, with -11.47, have a worse return when it comes to expected goals versus actual goals. xG is measured based on the quality of chances a team creates, so opportunities inside the box would boost a higher xG than shots from 30 yards.
When comparing xG difference to their title rivals, Man City’s stands at +1 while Arsenal’s is +2 with Liverpool’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal one of the key factors that could cost them the Premier League title.
HITC report Gyokeres is a possible contender to help the club solve their issues in front of goal and that if Amorim is appointed at Anfield, the Sporting CP boss would be keen to bring some of his current squad with him to Merseyside.
Amorim has insisted he has not held talks with Liverpool over their upcoming managerial vacancy, but he still appears to be the frontrunner to replace Klopp. A possible stumbling block is Gyokeres’ widely-reported £87.5m release clause, which gives Sporting CP a strong negotiating hand as they are under no pressure to sell a player whose contract runs until the summer of 2028.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.