AFP via Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s summer targets is close to joining the Reds Premier League rivals

It emerged on Wednesday evening that Leeds and West Ham were in advanced talks over a move and Sky Sports have now reported a deal has been agreed between the clubs with Summerville set for a medical in the next 24 hours. The winger will head out to the United States and join the rest of the Hammers squad on their pre-season tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summerville had two years to run on his contract at Elland Road and was widely expected to leave Leeds after their defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final in May. Leeds have already sold academy star Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m with another of their star players now set to move to London. Gray had also been linked with Liverpool before joining Spurs.

Summerville was with Leeds for their pre-season tour of Germany and also took part in another friendly outing against League Two Harrogate Town last month. He was named Championship player of the season last term after scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions. Leeds finished third in the division with 90 points but had to settle for the play-offs as they went on to experience Wembley heartbreak.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported a deal has been agreed, and added that the transfer fee is £25m plus add-ons with Summerville agreeing a long-term deal at the London Stadium. The Reds have yet to make a signing this summer as they prepare for their first season under Arne Slot. Mohamed Salah, who is in the final year of his contract, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are the club’s main forward options as things stand with a defensive midfielder the priority for Liverpool as they seek to strengthen before the transfer window shuts on August 30.