Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Bournemouth's sporting director Richard Hughes.

The upcoming summer will see a whole host of changes in terms of personnel at the club as Jurgen Klopp and his staff will leave, alongside Jorg Schmadtke, the German sporting director who has been working with the club across the last two windows.

Change is on the way and reports of candidates for that all-important role are growing week by week. The newest comes in the form of Richard Hughes, an ex-pro who has been doing some brilliant work with Bournemouth. According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in appointing Hughes as the club’s new sporting director, with his future at the Vitality Stadium looking more uncertain. It's also reported that Roma are also interested in a move for him.

Liverpool are trying to convince their previous transfer guru Michael Edwards to return, but he is reluctant to return to the club. Interestingly, it's said that Edwards has a close relationship with Hughes, who 'is known to rate the Cherries administrator as a top transfer operator'. In terms of his work with Bournemouth, he was instrumental in bringing Andoni Iraola to the club this season. Following the harsh sacking of Gary O'Neil, who has gone on to perform admirably at Wolves, Iraola had a slow start before kicking into gear halfway through the season.