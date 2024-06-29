Getty Images

Archie Gray is reportedly set to leave Leeds United to join Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Brentford are closing in on the signing of Archie Gray, reports suggest.

The midfielder enjoyed a excellent breakthrough with Leeds United in the 2023-24 season. Despite only being 17 at the start of the season, he forced his way into the Whites’ starting line-up and made a total of 52 appearances - playing both in the engine room and as a right-back.

Gray, now 18, featured from the outset in Leeds’ 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Championship play-off final against Southampton.

The England youth international has been linked with several clubs, with Liverpool being one of them. It was reported in November by the Daily Mail that the Reds were lining up a bid of £40 million.