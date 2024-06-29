Liverpool 'target' travels for medical as club-record fee agreed - but 'hijack' could still happen
Brentford are closing in on the signing of Archie Gray, reports suggest.
The midfielder enjoyed a excellent breakthrough with Leeds United in the 2023-24 season. Despite only being 17 at the start of the season, he forced his way into the Whites’ starting line-up and made a total of 52 appearances - playing both in the engine room and as a right-back.
Gray, now 18, featured from the outset in Leeds’ 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Championship play-off final against Southampton.
The England youth international has been linked with several clubs, with Liverpool being one of them. It was reported in November by the Daily Mail that the Reds were lining up a bid of £40 million.
But Gray appears set to make a surprise move to Brentford. BBC Sport reports that the deal will be for up to £40 million, a club record for the Bees. Gray is now travelling for his medical but it’s suggested that negotiations are still being thrashed out and there could still be a ‘last-minute hijack’.
