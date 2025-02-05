Liverpool injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds must overturn a 1-0 deficit if they are to book their spot at Wembley for successive years - as they aim to win the competition for the third time in four seasons. However, Liverpool look set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back was forced off in the second half of the Reds’ 2-0 victory at AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although Alexander-Arnold has avoided a serious injury, he will be absent against Tottenham: The Liverpool boss said at his pre-match press conference: “Yeah he is going to miss the game tomorrow. We have to see if he is able to play on Sunday. I think you saw he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg so that’s why he misses the game tomorrow. He’s already on the pitch, not with the team but the rehab coach.”

Alexander-Arnold’s absence could see Joe Gomez return to the match-day squad. The defender has not played for Liverpool since suffering a hamstring injury in a 5-0 win over West Ham United at the end of December.

Gomez is back in training but was not included in the squad against Bournemouth. Diogo Jota (muscle), Curtis Jones (knock) and Darwin Nunez (illness) were all back involved.