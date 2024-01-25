Liverpool tipped to make bold raid for £60m Chelsea transfer target

Liverpool have a lot of options to consider on the transfer market this year but the bulk of their business may be put on ice until the summer. They've been linked to a number of new recruits but the majority of the clubs are proving tough nuts to crack at this halfway point through the season.

Naturally, teams do not want to see their key players leave in January so asking prices are high, or talks are flat out rejected. The Reds are looking to bolster their defensive options off the back of their recent injury struggles, and Joël Matip's ACL injury has ramped up their search for a new centre-back.

Matip, who turns 33 this year, may have played his final game for Liverpool after his season-ending injury. The defender is out of contract in June and while there have been suggestions of a potential contract extension, he will leave the club this year as things stand.

Jurgen Klopp and co were reportedly looking for a successor to Matip before his injury but the news has only amplified their need to make a new signing. Captain Virgil van Dijk is also turning 33 this year and according to The Mirror, a new centre-back is now at the top of Liverpool's shopping list. They were hoping to do business last summer but their midfield restructure took full priority.

The report claims that 'the player Liverpool like' is Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, who hasn't been short of interest in recent months. Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with the 23-year-old, who the Eagles have valued at £60 million. There is 'no way' they will part ways with Guehi this month though, especially as their form has dipped and they are currently just five points above the relegation zone.