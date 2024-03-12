Liverpool to be part of history as Champions League announces another major change

The draw for the Champions League last 16 was made in Switzerland on Monday.

With Liverpool on track to return to the Champions League next season, they will be met with a whole host of new changes, including a major change when it comes to the draw.

The Reds are the favourites to win the Europa League, which would grant them automatic qualification into the tournament but they are likely to secure their spot in Europe's premier cup competition via their league position in the Premier League.

When they return, they will experience a completely different format. Instead of 32 teams, split into eight groups of four, it will be one long league-table format including 36 teams. Teams will then play eight matches in the new league phase, playing half of those matches at home and half of them away. Then, the top eight teams will automatically qualify for the knockout stages, while teams in 9th-24th will enter a two-legged play-off fixture for the remaining eight places. The losers of the play-off fixture will be eliminated and will not drop down to the Europa League. Moreover, a completely new announcement was confirmed today: the draw will no longer be done by people and a computer software will be used. It's said it will reduce the time it would take to complete the draw significantly, due to the new extended format.