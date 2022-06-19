Liverpool have made surprise swoop for Jay Spearing, according to reports.
The midfielder left the club nine years ago and has not played a Premier League game since - yet is due to link up with the Reds' under-21s.
The Telegraph says that Spearing will rejoin Liverpool in a dual role.
Not only will he represent the club's development side as an overaged player - providing nous and know-how in matches - but he will also coach youngsters in the youth ranks.
Spearing, 33, departed League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers at the end of the 2021-22 season.
The Liverpool academy graduate made 55 appearances in total for his boyhood club - 30 of which were in the Premier League - and was part of the League Cup-winning squad in 2012.
Spearing departed for Bolton Wanderers in 2013 where he spent five years.
The Wallasey-born veteran then joined Blackpool in 2017 before returning to Merseyside to link up with Tranmere in 2020.