Liverpool have made surprise swoop for Jay Spearing, according to reports.

The midfielder left the club nine years ago and has not played a Premier League game since - yet is due to link up with the Reds' under-21s.

The Telegraph says that Spearing will rejoin Liverpool in a dual role.

Not only will he represent the club's development side as an overaged player - providing nous and know-how in matches - but he will also coach youngsters in the youth ranks.

Spearing, 33, departed League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Liverpool academy graduate made 55 appearances in total for his boyhood club - 30 of which were in the Premier League - and was part of the League Cup-winning squad in 2012.

Spearing departed for Bolton Wanderers in 2013 where he spent five years.