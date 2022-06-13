Liverpool told they can complete a deal even better than £85m Darwin Nunez signing

Mo Salah is still to sign a new Liverpool contract amid Sadio Mane’s expected exit.

Tying down Mo Salah to a new Liverpool contract would be even better business than signing Darwin Nunez.

That is the verdict of Robbie Savage, who believes it's imperative the Reds retain their talisman.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadio Mane looks set to leave Anfield this summer, with Bayern Munich the most likely suitors. The Senegal international's failed to commit his future to Liverpool, with his deal expiring in 12 months' time.

It will bring an end to Mane's six-year stay on Merseyside, with Nunez poised to arrive as his replacement for a fee of up to £85 million.

Like Mane, there's also doubt over Salah's time at Liverpool.

The Egyptian, who was voted the 2022 PFA Players' Player of the Year last week, sees his contract conclude in the summer of 2023.

And after plundering 31 goals in all competitions, which saw Jurgen Klopp's side go close to claiming an unprecedented quadruple, Savage believes Liverpool resolving Salah's future would be even better than recruiting Nunez.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the former Wales and Leicester City midfielder said: “Jurgen Klopp is close to clinching a club record £85 million deal for striker Darwin Nunez – but his best deal this summer would be for Mo Salah to sign a new contract.

“If Liverpool unleash a front three of Nunez, Salah and Luis Diaz next season, they are going to take some stopping.

“That's a front line to take your breath away and give Premier League defenders sleepless nights.

“With Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in reserve, Klopp will have a super-strong hand to play – even if Nunez is earmarked as a possible replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been linked with Bayern Munich.

“Champion teams always refresh and rebuild their squads from a position of strength without waiting for decay to set in, and yet again Klopp appears to be getting his recruitment spot-on.

“But after Salah was voted Player of the Year by his peers in the PFA vote, Klopp's best piece of business would arguably be to keep the Egyptian king at Anfield on a new contract beyond next season.

“And although every team has a natural shelf life, and there comes a point where the manager has to press the ‘refresh’ button, I cannot believe Liverpool are prepared to lose Mane and Salah in the same window.