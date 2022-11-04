Liverpool team news and predicted XI v Tottenham: Henderson boost, Milner latest

Jurgen Klopp offered up some mixed news on the injury front ahead of Liverpool travelling to Tottenham on Sunday.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Jordan Henderson will be available for Liverpool's trip to Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

But the Reds will be without James Milner when they travel to face Antonio Conte's men on Sunday afternoon.

Henderson missed the midweek win over Napoli with a knee knock, while Milner was withdrawn shortly after half-time with a possible concussion.

Of the captain, Klopp said: "Hendo yes is available, trained yesterday completely normal so should be fine.

"It's only a little thing but serious enough to not be involved in the last game."

And on Milner, he added: "You answered the question yourself when you go through a concussion protocol you are not available for the next game because you have to go through different stages. He is fine but that is how it is - rightly so.

"That means he is available for non-contact training on Monday and full-contact training on Tuesday if everything goes well, and that is what we expect."

Liverpool will still be without long-term absentees Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) for Sunday.

Joel Matip (calf) and Naby Keita (thigh) are also sidelined, though both are edging closer to a return.