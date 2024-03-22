Liverpool training photos reveal incredible transformation for forgotten young star

Liverpool have a brilliant mix of young stars that have all had their chance to shine this season, but some may have forgotten about the talented Stefan Bajcetic.

The 19-year-old midfielder has played just twice this season, with coming at right-back as he has totalled just 72 minutes. Severe growing pains have been the cause of his absence as the youngster has just experienced a major physical change in his body.

Combined with a calf injury in the first part of the season and Bajcetic has missed almost the entirety of the campaign despite being a flourishing figure last season. He broke into the first-team due to injuries to Jurgen Klopp's midfield and even enjoyed six starts in eight Premier League games between January and March. That led to 19 appearances in all competitions and his ability to receive the ball under pressure was hugely impressive and he looked like a future star.

This season has seen Klopp throw caution to the wind as he has blindly trusted Conor Bradley, James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns in big games and if Bajcetic was fit, he certainly would have been front and centre given his prior experience. In terms of his recovery, it's unclear when he will return but the latest training photos from the AXA Training Centre show him looking extremely strong physically, as the images show a clear muscular development in his legs.

Standing tall at six foot one, the photos show him with strong, muscular legs that suggest he is turning from a boy into a man. Playing in defensive midfield requires a certain level of strength and if he can develop that alongside his technical skills then Liverpool will have another star on their hands. He looks ready for regular senior football but he will no doubt be phased back in slowly as the club rate him extremely highly.