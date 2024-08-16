Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have still to make a signing in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has admitted that was ‘unfortunate’ Liverpool’ could not sign Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds were unable to secure the signing of the midfielder from Real Sociedad. Zubimendi opted to remain in San Sebastian despite Liverpool being willing to pay his £52 million release clause.

Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League who are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window. But Slot, speaking ahead of his first official game at Ipswich Town tomorrow, insists sporting director Richard Hughes is working hard to bring in any potential new recruits.

“A lot of questions in one,” said Slot. “I said many times already are squad is strong and it not so easy to find player or to add to it.

“Zubimendi was one of them, to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have and those ones have done really well and we are in a good place. In the background, Richard is trying to strengthen the squad as he best as can. Unfortunately, Zubimendi decided not to come. He did every effort but if a player doesn’t want to come, it’s obvious then he is not coming.”