Liverpool fans send clear message to FSG after latest surprise Jude Bellingham update

Liverpool fans on social media have directed their discontent over the Jude Bellingham situation towards their owners, the Fenway Sports Group.

Having toiled over a potential move for well over a year, it was reported yesterday by the UK media that Liverpool are pulling out of the deal due to the supposed cost of the deal.

As first reported by The Times, Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff will now explore signing several midfielders due to the current financial situation surrounding the player.

In the aftermath of the news, the hashtag #FSGOut was once again trending on social media, with fans wanting their American owners to leave the club due to their beliefs that another player has slipped through their fingers.

There’s also the idea that the club has now missed out two key midfield targets in Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni in consecutive seasons which has frustrated fans.

Plus the fact that focusing on those targets has meant they haven’t pursued lower-cost deals that would have surely benefitted them in midfield, which has proven to be an area of real weakness over the course of this season.

It seems the deal also fell through due to the fact that their midfield overhaul will need at least two or three players to come in those positions and spending a large majority of their budget on one player is nonsensical when there are multiple players leaving from midfield in the summer.

Despite that, fans have directed their anger towards their American owners with messages such as ‘Enough is Enough’.

One tweet seen by nearly 35,000 people read: “We must push #FSGOut now. We have to be relentless, these owners are not capable of owning of an elite club. We will struggle to compete again under John Henry. Spread the message.”

Whilst another pointed towards their lack of backing towards Klopp: “It doesn’t matter if you agree with Klopp wanting Jude or not..,what you should be focused on is that these owners have once again showed you they aren’t willing to back this manager when required. Once again they’re showing you their true colours.”

