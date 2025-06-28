Liverpool manager Arne Slot is eyeing more summer business | Getty Images

Liverpool are not slowing down with their transfer business as yet another deal is being accelerated

Liverpool are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market as they are reportedly ready to accelerate a move for their next target of the summer.

The Reds announced on Friday they had agreed a swift deal to sign free agent goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who will likely join the Anfield outfit as third choice and help fill out their homegrown quota.

His arrival follows moves for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and and a club record deal for Florian Wirtz. Armin Pecsi has also joined while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will be the sixth new arrival when he makes his move from Valencia. A deal for the Georgian international was agreed last August.

Now the Reds are ready to make a move for what would be their seventh addition of the summer as Arne Slot looks to shore up his options at centre-back.

Liverpool ‘close in’ on move for Marc Guehi

Liverpool are in prime position to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi with talks between “all parties” to be held in the next 24 hours in what has been described as a “stunning piece of business” in a report by The Mirror.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in Guehi and both clubs have submitted bids for the England international in previous transfer windows. However, while The Mirror claims a move could take a major step forward imminently, there are obstacles to move past.

The Eagles value Guehi at £70m but with the player in the final year of his deal and unwilling to sign a new contract - they are said to be holding out for a fee in excess of £40m as they will need to pay 20 per cent of any deal to Chelsea because of a sell-on clause.

With captain Virgil van Dijk turning 34 next month, and with Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future uncertain - Guehi could prove a shrewd long-term addition for the Reds.

Why Liverpool are interested in another centre-back

As mentioned, Konate’s long-term future is unclear as he has just one year remaining on his deal and reportedly turned down the latest extension offer from the Reds. He was said to be unhappy with the basic wage structure.

Jarell Quansah is also poised to complete a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen to leave Liverpool in somewhat urgent need of future-proofing the heart of their defence.

One issue the Reds might have when it comes to convincing Guehi is that he will get regular game-time. It is a World Cup year in the upcoming season and with 23 England caps under his belt, Guehi will be keen to be in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the tournament in Canada, United States and Mexico. Playing second fiddle will harm his chances of a key role next summer.

If Konate remains at Liverpool, it will be a battle between him and Guehi for a place alongside Van Dijk. However, there is the real possibility that Konate could move on as the Reds hope to avoid a repeat of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation.

If he does stay put, Guehi could look to move elsewhere that will give him guaranteed minutes.