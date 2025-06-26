Liverpool have been amongst the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have spent a lot of money this summer but have also sanctioned a number of exits just a few weeks into the window

Liverpool’s transfer business shows no signs of slowing down despite seven deals - ins and outs - already being completed during this summer.

On the arrivals front, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Florian Wirtz have joined the club while a deal for Milos Kerkez is imminent after the Hungarian international travelled to Merseyside this week.

When it comes to departures, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher have secured permanent exits while Vitezslav Jaros has penned a new deal and headed to Ajax on loan.

Another exit that is poised to be confirmed soon is the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. The clubs have reached an agreement on the centre-back who will join the Bundesliga champions for £30m with a further £5m in add-ons baked into the agreement.

Quansah only penned a new deal at Anfield during the 2024-25 campaign but has been deemed surplus to requirements. He is likely to get more regular football at Leverkusen, who have lost key defender Jonathan Tah to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano reveals full details of Jarell Quansah agreement

While a deal worth £35m for a second-string defender marks good business for the Reds, Quansah is still young and has the potential to improve. This is something recognised by Liverpool, who have agreed a buy-back clause for the player.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed more details on the buy-back agreement between the clubs - and it is a favourable one for the Reds. Quansah will be available to Liverpool again from 2027 for a fee of around £51m.

The start of the buy-back clause is key, as it kicks in when Virgil van Dijk’s latest Liverpool contract comes to an end. The Dutchman penned a two-year extension with the Reds in the latter months of the most recent campaign.

He turns 34 in early July and could hang up his boots once his next deal runs out as he will be close to his 36th birthday. If that was to occur, it would allow Liverpool to bring Quansah back to the club although they would need to pay more than they sold him for - but with another two years of top-level football under his belt, £51m could yet end up being a decent deal.

Arne Slot’s praise for Jarell Quansah - could be open to player’s return

If Arne Slot is still in charge at Anfield in two years time as expected, he may be open to bringing Quansah back to the club. Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk could both have moved on by that point.

Slot is clearly a fan of the player and could try re-sign him when the time is right. Speaking about the player after he earned a senior England call-up in March, Slot said: “Every time he had to play, except for maybe the first one or two games, but afterwards he had to play you could see that maybe he is no longer a talent because as a talent you don't have any setbacks, but the moment you get setbacks it's about you and how you react.

"I think he showed in his recent performances that he's outgrown being called a talent. That's probably what Thomas Tuchel saw and sees as well by giving him a call-up. He did really well the last few times he had to play for us and even in a position he's not completely used to as a right full-back.

"But in my opinion, he has also the qualities to play in that position. He's strong, he's fast, he's very comfortable with the ball and it gives us an extra quality if we play him, which we saw [against Paris Saint-Germain], in terms of set-pieces because he was the one that was this far away from us qualifying for the next round by heading the ball onto the post, because that one was not offside.

"He showed mentality and that he had quality. That's already what we knew when we saw him playing last season."