Liverpool are reportedly targeting Bundesliga star Omar Marmoush.

Liverpool-linked Omar Marmoush has been tipped to become even better than current talisman Mo Salah.

Salah has been sensational since he arrived at Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017. He’s established himself as one of the best players in the world and spearheaded the Reds to seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League. In total, Salah has plundered 217 goals and 92 assists in 359 appearances - placing him fifth on the club’s all-time top-scorer list.

But the Egypt international is now aged 32 and has entered the final year of his Anfield contract. It has been accepted that Liverpool will need to find a long-term successor for Salah at sooner rather than later, even if he pens fresh terms. Marmoush, who is Salah’s compatriot, has been tipped to be that.

The Cairo-born winger has been in magnificent form for Eintracht Frankfurt this term, recording nine goals and six assisting, which includes a double against Bayern Munich. Reports have suggested that Marmoush is on Liverpool’s radar. Speaking to the German publication BILD (via Sport Witness), Egyptian journalist Tarek Metwally believes that Marmoush has the potential to surpass Salah.

He said: “Everyone here is predicting a very great future for him. In my opinion, Marmoush is in a better position than Salah was at his age. If he continues like this, he will be better at some point. Salah was initially characterised by his speed then developed further.

“Marmoush, on the other hand, is also very fast, but already has other skills. Some people in Egypt would like to see him in the Premier League, especially at one of the top clubs. I am not exaggerating when I say that Frankfurt’s last game against Bayern was similarly watched by Egyptian fans to Salah’s games with Liverpool, for example against Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“The Egyptian cafes were almost shaken by Marmoush’s two goals against [Manuel] Neuer, who is considered by a large part of Egyptians to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football. Most Egyptians would like to see Marmoush and Salah as teammates on the same team.”