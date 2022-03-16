Jurgen Klopp has 23 first-team players available for Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal so will have to leave out three.

Jurgen Klopp will be forced to omit two outfield players and a goalkeeper from his Liverpool squad for tonight’s clash against Arsenal.

That’s despite the Reds being without James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas.

Double boost

However, there is some positive news on the injury front.

Mo Salah is primed to make a speedy recovery after limping off in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The winger, who bagged his 28th goal of the season from the penalty spot at the Amex Stadium, suffered a foot problem but returned to training yesterday.

Should he be given the green light to play, Salah is a nigh-on certainty to start as Liverpool look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to just a point.

Mo Salah suffered a foot injury during Liverpool’s defeat of Brighton. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

Ibrahima Konate is also available again having missed the past two games with a knock.

The Frenchman has featured in every match-day squad when he’s been fit since his £36 million arrival from RB Leipzig last summer.

Decision to make

Klopp has 23 first-team players he can select from against Arsenal

With the Anfield chief only able to name 20 players in his set-up, it means two outfielders - along with third-choice keeper Adrian - will miss out.

At Brighton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi were surplus to requirements.

It’s likely that two of the aforementioned trio will fail to make the cut, having been on the periphery of things throughout the season.

Given that Milner will not be present in the capital, it would make the most sense for Oxlade-Chamberlain - who joined the Reds from Arsenal for £35 million in 2017 - to be brought into the fold and add to Klopp’s midfield options.

In the attacking areas, Liverpool are well stocked.

Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all started at Brighton, Diogo Jota came on as a substitute and Roberto Firmino returned to the bench after missing the previous six games.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott’s also capable of playing out wide and Oxlade-Chamberlain can operate as an auxiliary forward if he gets the nod.

Elliott has missed out at times since returning from a serious ankle injury, along with Curtis Jones.

Joe Gomez has consistently been omitted from squads this season.

Yet the absence of Tsimikas means the England international will be needed to provide defensive cover.