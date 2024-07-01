Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, right, and team-mate Bruno Guimaraes. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool and Newcastle United were in talks over a deal for Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon has had his 'head turned' by Liverpool, according to reports.

Interest in the winger interest was sparked at the weekend as Newcastle United required sales to meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules. However, a deal between the Reds and the Magpies could not be reached - with Arne Slot's side not willing to allow Jarell Quansah to head in the opposite direction.

Gordon only moved to Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 for a fee that could reach £45 million. He enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season, recording 12 goals and 11 assists which earned him a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.

The Telegraph has suggested that Gordon was 'extremely keen' on a move back to Merseyside to join his boyhood club - and thought the deal would get over the line.

It is also suggested that Newcastle officials questioned Liverpool's seriousness over a move for Gordon and then were 'trying to secure a bargain' because of the Eddie Howe's side's financial situation.

Newcastle did end up selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively for combined fees of £63 million.

