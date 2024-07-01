Liverpool 'try to secure bargain' as forward 'has his head turned' amid transfer interest
Anthony Gordon has had his 'head turned' by Liverpool, according to reports.
Interest in the winger interest was sparked at the weekend as Newcastle United required sales to meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules. However, a deal between the Reds and the Magpies could not be reached - with Arne Slot's side not willing to allow Jarell Quansah to head in the opposite direction.
Gordon only moved to Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 for a fee that could reach £45 million. He enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season, recording 12 goals and 11 assists which earned him a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.
The Telegraph has suggested that Gordon was 'extremely keen' on a move back to Merseyside to join his boyhood club - and thought the deal would get over the line.
It is also suggested that Newcastle officials questioned Liverpool's seriousness over a move for Gordon and then were 'trying to secure a bargain' because of the Eddie Howe's side's financial situation.
Newcastle did end up selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively for combined fees of £63 million.
From Liverpool’s point of view, they feel well-stocked in the forward areas. Gordon chiefly plays on the left-wing, which is a role that Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo are all capable of operating in, along with Darwin Nunez.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.