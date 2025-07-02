Tyler Morton has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are expected to trim their squad by selling some of their more peripheral senior squad players.

The likes of Caoimhín Kelleher and Nat Phillips are examples of this, with the pair moving onto Brentford and West Brom respectively to help facilitate a series of exciting signings. Meanwhile, young defender Jarell Quansah is expected to join the duo out of the door after completing a medical with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a proposed £35m move.

The champions are also believed to be weighing up whether to sell England Under-21 sensation Harvey Elliott after his stellar campaign at the European Championship for Lee Carsley’s side.

David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed the Reds are open to listening to offers between £40m - £50m for the 22-year-old, who was limited to just two first team starts in the league last term.

Liverpool could sell Tyler Morton this summer

Harvey Elliott is regarded as a player with the potential to one day be an England international after his accomplishments in the youth set-up and another Liverpool youngster that will hope to follow a similar trajectory is Tyler Morton.

He’s been on the books at Liverpool since the age of seven and has been in and around the first team setup since 2021. But he’s still yet to establish himself as a regular player in the squad having made just 14 first team appearances in total, with only two of those coming in the Premier League.

“We have to send him to the gym as if he gets a body, he's a brilliant footballer. There are some things to come physique wise, but the football brain is outstanding.” said former boss Jurgen Klopp in 2021.

Morton has spent the last two seasons learning his trade. He made 46 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in 2022-23 and registered four assists while at Hull City in 2023-24 he played 41 times, scoring three and assisting five times.

On both occasions, he’s been involved in relegation battles, but has done enough to earn recognition from Lee Carsley at Under-21 level and was included five times in the Euro triumph, with one his most significant contributions being an assist in the final against Germany.

David Ornstein explained, via The Athletic: “Elliott’s club and country team-mate Tyler Morton is another who might depart Anfield.

“The pair now have extended breaks before reporting back for pre-season training. Most of the Liverpool squad will return by July 8 but Elliott and Morton have been given until July 20 to ensure they get a proper rest after their international exploits.”

What next for Tyler Morton?

Tyler Morton faces an uphill battle to make it into Liverpool’s first team despite showing promise in both of his loan spells while fighting relegation at Championship level.

As it stands, Liverpool’s first choice trio is Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. But that’s almost certain to change slightly after the £116m signing of Florian Wirtz.

The Reds then have Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott (if he stays), Waturo Endo and Stefan Bajcetic on the books. Morton was around the squad last year but his game time was incredibly limited.

This could lead to Morton being sold to generate a profit and hand the 22-year-old an opportunity to forge a career as a first team regular. Braga, Ajax, West Ham United and Club Bruges have all been linked.